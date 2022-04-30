IOF Gun Down Palestinian Youth in Northern West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] gun down a Palestinian in the northern part of the occupied West Bank, hours after unknown gunmen shoot and kill an “Israeli” guard elsewhere in the occupied territory.

The occupation forces killed the 27-year-old Palestinian youth on Friday near the town of Qalqilyah.

The victim was shot dead during clashes that had erupted following a raid by the forces in the area, the Palestinian Authority's health ministry said.

Earlier in the day, unknown gunmen shot and killed an “Israeli” security guard at the entrance to the illegal “Israeli” settlement of Ariel in north-central West Bank.

The incident saw two suspects driving up to the entrance, shooting the officer at the security post there, and then fleeing the scene, an Israeli army spokesman said.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw a man in his twenties unconscious with gunshot wounds, he was not breathing and had no pulse,” a medic with the Magen David Adom ambulance service told The Times of “Israel”.

The “Israeli” army has launched a far-and-wide manhunt for the assailants.

No person or group has claimed responsibility for that incident so far.

The “Israeli” regime began escalating its recurrently-deadly attacks against Palestinians in the run-up to Ramadan and sustained the violence throughout the holy fasting month, stirring up anti-Tel Aviv sentiments throughout the occupied territories.

Since last months, at least 25 Palestinians and 14 “Israelis” have been killed during either shooting assaults or clashes.