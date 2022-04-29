Imam Khamenei: Palestine Entirely Shifted to Resistance, Leading a New Equation for Present, Future

By Al-Ahed News | Khamenei.ir

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei delivered a speech on Friday afternoon marking the International Quds Day this year, which was declared by late Imam Khomeini and is commemorated on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year.

“Holy Quds calls all Muslims in the world. The truth is that as long as the usurping, criminal Zionist regime is dominating over Quds, all days of the year should be considered to be Quds Day,” his eminence said.

Imam Khamenei hailed the significant massive participation in the International Quds Day, referring to this partaking to defend al-Quds and Palestine as a true defense.

“The defenders of the Aqsa Mosque are fueled by the support of the peoples of the [Muslim] nation to keep up their defiance,” Imam Khamenei added.

The Leader further noted that the Palestinian nation is showing every day that it has stood up and will stand up against the oppressor with an exemplary courage. “Palestinian youth have acted as a defensive shield for Palestine with their self-sacrificing activities and they are harbingers of a different future.”

Imam Khamenei also underscored that “Everything signals a new regional equation in Palestine’s present and future. Today an “invincible willpower” in Palestine and West Asia has replaced the “invincible army” of the Zionists. Today, that criminal army has been forced to turn its aggressive formation into a defensive one, and all of the Palestinians are calling for a military confrontation with the usurper entity, which indicates that they are ready for the battle.”

As his eminence praised the fact that Palestine has entirely shifted to the path of resistance, Imam Khamenei explained that “The ‘Israeli’ entity’s biggest supporter today, the US, has suffered consecutive defeats: in Afghanistan, in its maximum pressure policy against Iran, in trying to control world’s economy and in its domestic management and the deep rift inside the US establishment.”

Additionally, Imam Khamenei went on to explain, “The Zionist regime is wallowing in a network of political and military problems. The former butcher and criminal who headed that regime was thrown into the dustbin of history following the epic at Operation al-Quds Sword. Every hour the entity’s current successors await the sharp blade of another epic.”

Furthermore, the activities in Jenin have enraged the Zionist regime to the point of madness. This is while 20 years ago, the usurping regime killed 200 people in Jenin refugee camp in response to the death of a few Zionists in Nahariya, with the purpose of forever concluding the Jenin matter, Imam Khamenei said.

“Polls show that almost 70% of the Palestinians in the 1948 and 1967 lands and in the surrounding camps encourage the Palestinian leaders to carry out operations against the Zionist Regime. This signifies the complete preparedness of the Palestinians to confront the usurping regime,” the Leader underlined, telling the Palestinians in those places, as well as the other Palestinians in the refugee camps that they represent the biggest, most important, and most sensitive part of the body that confronts this occupation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei lashed out at the liars who claim to defend human rights in Europe and raise their voices for Ukraine but shut their mouths when it comes to Palestine.

“No solution could be reached aside from the Palestinian people’s will, which means that all previous deals made with the occupation are annulled,” Imam Khamenei said, adding that “The power of resistance is solely capable of solving the nation’s [Ummah] crises, atop of which is the Palestinian cause.”

In reference to the resistance as a whole front, Imam Khamenei identified its main roles as combatting global terrorism, helping the Yemeni people in the war imposed against them, and struggling against the occupation of Palestine.

“Iran supports and backs the resistance in Palestine and denounced the treacherous tendency towards normalization with ‘Israel’,” his eminence added.

Before concluding his speech, Imam Khamenei called on the Muslim world, the youths in particular, to be present in all fields of dignity and honor.