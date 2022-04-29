Iranian Drones Carried Out Successful Missions over the ‘Israeli’ Occupation Entity - Quds Force Commander

By Staff

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG]’s Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani announced that an aerial mission deploying Iranian drones has been successfully carried out over the 'Israeli'-occupied territories recently.

The Quds Force commander said the two drones that carried out the mission caused a wide-scale state of alertness among the 'Israeli' military establishment.

“Where did the two drones come from? You deployed 41 fighter jets and reconnaissance drones to intercept those unmanned vehicles? Why did you lie? You are not ready to tell the truth,” General Ghaani told the ‘Israelis’.

General Ghaani made the remarks in the ceremony that was held to mark the International Quds Day in the Iranian capital city in Tehran, mocking the 'Israelis' who didn't “triumph in any war and couldn’t be united in one nation at all.”

Our logic for the demise of the usurper entity is that this land belongs to the Palestinians, and that the Zionists have killed thousands and displaced millions others, Ghaani said.

“The forces of resistance fought the Zionists with limited resources but with strong belief and will implanted by late Imam Khomeini,” the Quds Force commander explained.

Ghaani underscored that the Zionist entity is heading to demise, advising the ‘Israelis’ to better to their original countries in Europe or any other place before it’s too late since it is not too long until the oppressed Palestinian people will achieve their final freedom.