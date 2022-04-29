Iran FM Calls for Immediate Actions to Counter “Israeli” Aggression Against Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called for immediate actions by world states and international organizations, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC], to confront the “Israeli” regime’s brutalities against Palestinians across the occupied territories.

He made the remarks during an online ceremony in support of Palestine late on Thursday, on the eve of the International Quds Day.

Amir Abdollahian highlighted that the Tel Aviv regime is seeking to compensate for the failure of the so-called “Deal of the Century,” which was unilaterally announced by former US president Donald Trump in 2020 and was followed by an immediate backlash from Palestinians.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the regime’s normalization plans in the region will fail since the Palestinian nation’s resistance will not die down.

He went on to say that Tehran believes resistance against the occupiers of the holy city of al-Quds is the most promising path toward the freedom of Palestine.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to the proposed political plan of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resolve the Palestinian issue, which was proposed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei a decade ago.

The plan, registered with the United Nations Secretariat, is based on ending the “Israeli” occupation, return of Palestinian refugees to their ancestral homeland, holding a referendum with the participation of all the original residents of Palestinian territories, and the formation of a majority-elected political system.

Amir Abdollahian said the Palestinian resolve stands at its height while the Zionist regime has fallen into its weakest position.

The Iranian foreign minister also underscored Tehran’s continued support for the oppressed Palestinian nation, noting that the Islamic Republic will continue its support for Palestinians until an independent sovereign state is established on the mainland of Palestine.

Separately, Amir Abdollahian praised the resistance of the Lebanese nation, army, and popular Hezbollah resistance movement against the “Israeli” regime, stressing that Lebanon plays an important role in the Arab world.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bouhabib discussed the Palestinian issue, regional and international developments, and bilateral ties.

Amir Abdollahian condemned the latest wave of "Israeli" aggression against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied al-Quds and called on the OIC to take urgent actions against such "Israeli" atrocities.

He said Lebanon stands on the front line of the anti-“Israel” resistance campaign, lauding the Lebanese nation, Hezbollah, and the country’s armed forces for their steadfastness against the occupying Tel Aviv regime.

Bouhabib, for his part, strongly condemned “Israeli” crimes in al-Aqsa Mosque and called for the unity of the Muslim world in support of Palestine and the protection of the sacred site.

Moreover, Amir Abdollahian thanked his Malaysian counterpart for condemning the “Israeli” entity’s acts of aggression and for Kuala Lumpur’s efforts in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

During the talks over the phone, Iran’s top diplomat pointed to the International Quds Day and the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, lauding Malaysia’s condemnation of the “Israeli” regime’s moves.

Amir Abdollahian welcomed a meeting of the Special Committee of the OIC on Palestine, stating that Iran believes that the event needs to be held at the level of the council of ministers given the sensitivity of the Palestinian issue.

He referred to Malaysia’s membership at the UN Human Rights Council, calling on authorities from the Southeast Asian country to seize the opportunity to condemn the "Israeli" entity and lift the crippling “Israeli” siege on the Gaza Strip.

“We are strongly opposed to some countries’ move to normalize relations with the bogus ‘Israeli’ regime,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

Saifuddin Abdullah, for his part, congratulated Amir Abdollahian on the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

He underlined the necessity of joint efforts by the two sides in the OIC to pursue the Palestinian cause, adding that his country holds good relations with all Palestinian groups.

Abdullah said Malaysia will never allow the Palestinian issue slip into oblivion nor will it let the “Israeli” regime’s normalization plans succeed.