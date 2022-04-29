No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

Nigerians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians on Intl Quds Day

folder_openMore from Africa access_time 45 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

Nigerian people have taken to the streets in the northern city of Kano to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people on the International Quds Day.

Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags, chanted slogans against “Israeli” atrocities and called for the liberation of occupied territories.

Some of the protesters held pictures of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic movement in Nigeria on the eve of al-Quds Day asking the Nigerian government to allow the cleric to go abroad for medical treatment.

Sheikh Zakzaky was released from prison last year. He had been detained by the army in 2015 following a deadly raid on his home. He still suffers from serious health problems caused by gunshot wounds.

The International Quds Day comes amid heightened tensions between “Israeli” forces and Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel Al-Quds Palestine international quds day Nigeria

Comments

  1. Related News
Nigerians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians on Intl Quds Day

Nigerians Rally in Solidarity with Palestinians on Intl Quds Day

45 minutes ago
Spain Receives Gas Threat from Algeria

Spain Receives Gas Threat from Algeria

22 hours ago
France Says Russians Buried Bodies in Northern Mali in Smear Effort

France Says Russians Buried Bodies in Northern Mali in Smear Effort

5 days ago
South Africa Flood Toll Rises to 443, Dozens Still Missing

South Africa Flood Toll Rises to 443, Dozens Still Missing

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-04-2022 Hour: 11:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot