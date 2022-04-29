Iranians Mark International Quds Day with Nationwide Rallies

By Staff, Agencies

Iranians from all walks of life have poured to the streets on Friday morning to mark the annual International Quds Day after a two-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The pro-Palestinian marches are held in capital Tehran and 900 other cities and towns across the country in compliance with the health protocols.

In 2021 and 2020, the authorities had called off the countrywide demonstrations marking the International Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan due to coronavirus concerns.

The demonstration commemorating the International Quds Day in Tehran kicked off at 10 am as participants are set converge on the University of Tehran.

The keynote speaker in Tehran will be Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami, while a commander of the axis of resistance will also deliver a speech at the Friday prayers.

Organizers have displayed two advanced homegrown missiles in the streets of Tehran, including Emad with a range of 1,700 kilometers and Kheibarshekan, a ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 km.

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of ‘Israel.’

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.