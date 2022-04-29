IRG Chief: Resistance Sole Way to Liberation of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said the negotiations and accords brokered by the United States only aim to buy time for the ‘Israeli’ entity, and weaken the Palestinian resistance front.

The senior commander made the remarks in a televised address to a ceremony in Gaza City on Thursday, on the eve of International Quds Day.

“The so-called peace treaties like the Camp David Accords, the Oslo Accords, the Sharm El Sheikh Memorandum, etc. have never been and will never be able to result in the liberation of Palestine.”

"All such accords, which former US presidents, [former ‘Israeli’ prime ministers Ehud] Olmert, [Benjamin] Netanyahu, Yitzhak Shamir and Yitzhak Rabin tried to seal, as well as the deal of century are nothing but deception and a conspiracy to marginalize jihad, weaken the resistance front, buy time and obliterate the awareness of the nations,” Salami stated.

He underscored that Palestinian people have come to realize that they will not achieve their goals except through resistance and struggle in the path of God [jihad].

Salami described the recent developments in the occupied Palestinian territories as a sign of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s brutality and the strength of resistance groups, stressing that Palestinian resistance fighters have reinforced the Muslim Ummah and changed the balance of power in the region.

The IRG chief hailed International Quds Day as a gift from Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic in Iran, stating that the designation of the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan for the event put Palestine a top priority for the entire Muslim world.

“Palestinian people are close to victory as the Zionist enemy is growing weaker. Weakness inside the Zionist entity is evident in its politics, economy and security apparatus,” he said.

“All Muslims around the world are united with Palestinians in the struggle against the ‘Israeli’ regime. Al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque are symbols of unity among Muslims in support of Palestinians,” Salami pointed out.

Earlier, the IRG said current developments in the occupied Palestinian territories show that the demise of ‘Israel’ is imminent and the regime is doomed to end very soon.

“Recent developments, particularly the fact that the flames of Intifada [uprising] have passed through the inner walls of the regime, suggest that the Tel Aviv regime’s days are numbered and occupiers of holy al-Quds are quickly nearing their end,” the force said in a statement released on the eve of International Quds Day.

It lauded the decision by Imam Khomeini to designate the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day, describing the prudent initiative and historic move as a novel phenomenon and a source of pride for the Iranian nation to play an effective role in supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation.