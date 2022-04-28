No Script

Al-Quds Brigades Unveils Domestically-built “Jenin” Drone

folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff

Palestinian ‘Islamic Jihad’ resistance movement’s military wing, the ‘al-Quds Brigades’ military spokesman thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran that gave all what it has for the Palestinian cause.

In a briefing on Thursday, Abu Hamza warned that any aggression against the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and Islamic sanctities will lead to a battle that exceeds the Palestinian borders.

Abu Hamza made the appearance to unveil the Islamic Jihad’s home-built ‘Jenin’ unmanned aerial vehicle, which was developed by al-Quds Brigades’ engineers, and is set to de deployed by the military wing’s Air Force.

“The Axis of al-Quds possess the defensive and offensive capabilities which the enemy will suffer from,” he said.

Abu Hamza further hailed the power and might of the vital peoples that won’t abandon Palestine despite the humiliating normalization of some Arab regimes.

He also hailed the Yemeni people who never abandoned Palestine, adding that the resistance forces convey a clear message that eradicating the enemy requires a glowing resistance front.

The spokesman further vowed that all efforts will be made until reaching the promised day of liberating Palestine.

whatshot