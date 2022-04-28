No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands
folder_openLebanon access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed in a political meeting on the International Quds Day that the late Imam Khomeini had made a major turning point in the world’s order in which the declaration of the International al-Quds Day was made to dedicate al-Quds as the starting point and the path of the free people.

In the event entitled “Palestine: The Association between Squares, and the Equations of Strength and Victory,” Sheikh Qassem labelled the latest wave of normalization as high treason that won’t be beautified. He then added that rejecting or confronting the resistance is a humiliation and surrendering to the ‘Israeli’ demands.

The Hezbollah second-in-command then underscored that everybody is concerned with being at full readiness to defend Palestine no matter what are the global developments, adding that supporting Palestine means supporting our countries, and “when Palestine is the destination, then we achieve credibility.”

Sheikh Qassem also hailed the Palestinians who don’t think but of resistance and the liberation of al-Quds, stressing that “this people would never be defeated” since the Palestinian cause requires association between all squares until the liberation of Palestine.

Additionally, the Hezbollah official underlined that all of the world’s peoples, atop of which are the Palestinian people, believe that the liberation is certain, and the launching of the International Quds Day is the seed of hope.

“Palestine is not a piece of land, it is an international humanitarian cause,” Sheikh Qassem concluded.

Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine SheikhNaimQassem Hezbollah AqsaMosque

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands

Hezbollah Deputy SG: Rejecting, Opposing Resistance Humiliation, Surrendering to ‘Israeli’ Demands

10 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah At the Forefront in Defending Palestine, We’ll Witness the Final Victory Soon

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah At the Forefront in Defending Palestine, We’ll Witness the Final Victory Soon

2 days ago
US Instructed IMF Not to Loan Lebanon for Energy – Hezbollah Deputy SG

US Instructed IMF Not to Loan Lebanon for Energy – Hezbollah Deputy SG

2 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Condoles With the People of Tripoli on Their Tragedy, Urges Holding Officials Accountable

Sayyed Nasrallah Condoles With the People of Tripoli on Their Tragedy, Urges Holding Officials Accountable

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-04-2022 Hour: 02:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot