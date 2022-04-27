“Israel”: After Criticism, Bennet Will Pay for Family’s Food Expenses

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said on Wednesday he intends to pay for all of his family's food expenses, after a report revealed the sums the state pays for the costs in his private residence.

"I always believed that listening to criticism is not dishonorable," Bennett wrote in a press release. "Though my conduct was in line with the regulations, I am aware of the public feeling and therefore notified my office that from now on all of my family's food expenses will be paid for with my private account."

Earlier this week, Bennett disclosed for the first time the operating expenses for his official residence, after journalist Ayala Hasson revealed them in a report on Channel 13 television.

The family spends $7,570 a month on food, with other sums going to paying staff wages, maintenance and cleaning, utilities, housekeeping and landscaping services for their residence. According to the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister’s Office, Bennett’s household expenses reach 272,000 $83,370.

Bennett’s office stressed that such expenses are several times lower than those of the Netanyahu family.

“This is a maneuver to paint everyone as corrupt, but I’m not Bibi, Gilat is not Sara, my children are not Yair,” Bennett said in response to the Channel 13 report, referring to Netanyahu’s family members.

“The expenses of the prime minister’s residence have dramatically decreased during my term. The attempts to present me as a hedonist are simply funny. I am here in order to work and serve ‘Israel’,” Bennett said.