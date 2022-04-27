No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Palestinian Youth Martyred after ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin

Palestinian Youth Martyred after ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin
folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israeli’ occupation forces Wednesday shot dead a Palestinian youth and injured three others during a military raid into the occupied West Bank district of Jenin, official sources reported.

Jani Abu Jokha, head of the Ibn Sina Hospital, told Palestine’s WAFA news agency that Ahmad Mohammad Massad, 21, from the village of Burqin, was pronounced martyred after he was shot with a bullet in the head, adding that three other youths sustained injuries.

Dozens of Palestinians wandered the city street carrying Massad's body and chanting slogans condemning the Zionist occupation’s crimes.

‘Israeli’ forces earlier on Wednesday raided Jenin city and the Jenin refugee camp, where intense confrontations broke out between the youths and the occupation soldiers.

Israel Palestine jenin IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Palestinian Youth Martyred after ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin

Palestinian Youth Martyred after ‘Israeli’ Raid on Jenin

8 hours ago
Resistance Leaders from Al-Quds Platform: ‘Israeli’ Regime to be Wiped Out

Resistance Leaders from Al-Quds Platform: ‘Israeli’ Regime to be Wiped Out

9 hours ago
Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque Red Line For Islamic Ummah - OIC

Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque Red Line For Islamic Ummah - OIC

one day ago
Palestinian Nation Creating New Equations in Fighting Occupation - Islamic Jihad

Palestinian Nation Creating New Equations in Fighting Occupation - Islamic Jihad

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-04-2022 Hour: 01:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot