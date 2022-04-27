Imam Khamenei: Muslim Gov’ts ‘Acting Poorly’ Towards Palestine; US Growing Weaker

By Staff, Agencies

Ahead of the upcoming International Quds Day, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei criticized Muslim governments for “acting very poorly” in defending the Palestinian cause against the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of university students and representatives of student associations in Tehran on Tuesday.

His Eminence took the Muslim countries to task for normalizing relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, describing the move as a “big mistake.”

“Unfortunately, Muslim governments are acting very badly [vis-à-vis Palestine] and are not even willing to talk about the Palestinian issue. Some of them imagine that establishing relations with the Zionists is the way to help Palestine, while this is a big mistake,” Imam Khamenei underscored.

His Eminence further said such normalization would bear no fruit even for the Tel Aviv regime, expressing hope that the Palestinian people will soon regain their territories and liberate the al-Aqsa Mosque from the ‘Israeli’ occupation.

Imam Khamenei then hailed the “oppressed but powerful” Palestinian people who have been preventing the Palestinian issue from sinking into oblivion through their resistance and sacrifices.

“The Quds Day is an appropriate opportunity to express sympathy and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei also drew attention to a new world order being formed, under which the United States has been losing power continuously.

“Today, the world is on the threshold of a new international order that has been in the making following the era of a global bipolar order and the theory of a unipolar world order, during which America has, of course, been growing weaker day by day,” His Eminence said.

Imam Khamenei further stressed the importance of developing a deeper view point to the conflict in Ukraine within the framework of the new order emerging in the world.

“The events of the recent war in Ukraine must be viewed more deeply and in the context of the formation of a new world order which will probably be followed by complex and difficult processes,” he stated.

In such a “new and complex situation,” Imam Khamenei added, all countries, including the Islamic Republic, are duty-bound to have a presence in the new order in terms of both hardware and software to ensure their interests and security and avoid isolation.