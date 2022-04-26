Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah At the Forefront in Defending Palestine, We’ll Witness the Final Victory Soon

By Al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech during Al-Quds Platform event in commemoration of Al-Quds International Day.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah praised the fact that “Day by day we discover the wisdom of Imam Khomeini’s declaration of an international day for al-Quds.”

“The Palestinian cause is being revived and finding more supporters and resistance fighters who are willing to sacrifice for its sake,” he added.

His Eminence further recalled that “The enemy’s strategy was based on betting on time during which peoples might forget the Palestinian cause.”

However, the Resistance assured that “The opposite happened thanks to the faith and insight conveyed by the countries and peoples of the Axis of Resistance.”

“Due to Jihad, faith, work and steadfastness, the Palestinian cause returned to be the central cause for all the Axis of Resistance,” Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed.

In parallel, Sayyed Nasrallah viewed that “The growing Axis of Resistance should be also named the Axis of al-Quds since al-Quds is its central and unifying point.”

“Al-Quds today is back, having a sword in Gaza that defends it as the previous year during Operation ‘Al-Quds Sword’,” he underlined, noting that “Al-Quds today has an axis that is united to make its strong and solid regional equation to defend it first and liberate it in the second place.”

Meanwhile, His Eminence underlined that “Hezbollah considers itself at the forefront in defending our brothers in the Palestinian resistance factions.”

“All those who belong to the path and the Axis of Resistance are subjected to sanctions and blockade that aim to abandon al-Quds, Palestine, and the logic of resistance,” he stated, pointing out that “We consider defying the restrictions, the blockade, and terrorism as an essential part of the battle of resistance.”

Sayyed Nasrallah also vowed that “We will break all the limits and thwart all conspiracies, we will defeat all daggers that attempt to stab us in the backs and from the front.”

In addition, he recalled that “Our pledge is to the prominent martyrs of Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen, atop of them is the martyr of al-Quds Hajj Qassem Soleimani.”

“We and all the honorable people in this nation will perform our prayers in al-Quds, and this is a pledge from all of us. We are looking forward to the day when al-Quds will return to its people and to the nation,” His Eminence pledged.

At the end of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah asserted: “The usurping Zionist occupier must leave at the end. God’s willing, we are standing on the edge of the great and final victory that we’ll witness very soon. We and all the honorable people in this nation will perform our prayers in Al-Quds, and this is a pledge from all of us.”