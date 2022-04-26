“Israel’s” Political Crisis Grounds Bennett, Lapid

By Staff, Agencies

The apartheid entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and War Minister Benny Gantz have canceled all overseas trips for the next few weeks, seeking to keep "close to home" at the coalition reels from recent upsets.

According to “Israelhayom”: “The visit is usually at least two days long but according to a source privy to the move, the government's captains do not wish to be away even for such a short period at this sensitive time.”

The coalition, still reeling from “Yamina” MK Idit Silman's decision to step down as coalition chair, was rattled further on Monday, by the ouster of MK Amichai Chikli.

The “Yamina” MK was, in fact, pushed out by the coalition following a series of moves against it, which saw the party appeal to the Knesset House Committee to declare him a renegade MK.

The move, granted after a near-12-hour debate, means that under the Knesset's bylaw, Chikli will be unable to join any existing faction in the next elections and should he wish to run, he would have to form a new party. The only way for him to join another party ahead of the next vote would be to resign his Knesset seat immediately.

Silman's departure shattered the coalition's narrow majority in Knesset and Chikli's ejection leaves it on even shakier ground.

Chikli, who maintains that any diverging on his part from the “Yamina” line is based on ideological grounds, said he would appeal the decision in court.