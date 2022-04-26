Al-Quds, Al-Aqsa Mosque Red Line For Islamic Ummah - OIC

By Staff, Agencies

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] reaffirmed its commitment and support for the right of the Palestinian people to sovereignty over their occupied land.

The member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] on Monday held an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah and at the end of the meeting, the member states called for coordinating efforts to defend al-Quds and its holy sites against the crimes committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupiers.

The OIC member states emphasized that the Holy al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque are a red line for the Islamic Ummah and without liberating it from the occupation of the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime, security and stability in the region will not be achieved.

The summit condemned the aggression of the ‘Israeli’ occupiers against the Palestinian people, especially in the city of al-Quds , and the illegal actions of the Zionist regime in the city with the aim of taking full control over it and trying to change the historical and legal situation in al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the statement, the OIC member states said that the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime must be held accountable for any consequences of the aggression and illegal actions of the occupiers in al-Quds including the attempt to divide al-Aqsa Mosque, and demanded an immediate end to the dangerous and illegitimate actions.