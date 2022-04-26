No Script

Moscow: Serious Nuclear War Risks Shouldn’t Be Underestimated

folder_openRussia access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russia told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear war that it said it wanted to reduce and warned that conventional Western weapons were legitimate targets in Ukraine, where battles raged in the east.

“The risks now are considerable,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state television according to a transcript of an interview on the ministry's website.

He further stated: “I would not want to elevate those risks artificially. Many would like that. The danger is serious, real. And we must not underestimate it.”

Lavrov had been asked about the importance of avoiding World War Three and whether the current situation was comparable to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, a low point in US-Soviet relations.

“NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

Russia SergeyLavrov

