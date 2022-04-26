Palestinian Nation Creating New Equations in Fighting Occupation - Islamic Jihad

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement’s Secretary General, Ziad Nakhala, said the Palestinian nation is creating new equations in its confrontation with the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Speaking in a Monday conference themed “Palestine, the Central Issue of Islamic Ummah,” which was held in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, Nakhala said the Palestinian people are more energetic than ever before in their confrontation with the Zionist regime.

“Our nation is faced with the Zionist regime’s onslaught, which seeks to Judaize al-Quds and create new realities on the ground,” he said, adding, “The Palestinian nation is creating new equations in its confrontation with the Zionist regime.”

Nakhala said the holding of this conference is another proof of Yemen's support for the Palestinian cause and that the aggressors in Yemen are approaching the Zionist regime despite the occupying entity’s Judaization moves and the destruction of the Palestinian nation's identity.

“Zionists use military force and under the guise of international organizations exploit the compromising Arab countries that have recognized the legitimacy of this occupying regime. They also cause conflicts with the Palestinian people in order to take advantage of them,” he added.

Nakhala noted that the Palestinian people are facing plots by an enemy that has never ceased any efforts to dominate al-Quds through the falsification of history and the massacre of people in al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Despite the ‘Israeli’ efforts to Judaize al-Aqsa Mosque and destroy the identity of the Palestinian people, the aggressors in Yemen are trying to get closer to the Zionist regime in any way possible,” Nakhala noted.

The Islamic Jihad chief also mentioned that it is regrettable that Palestinians have been forsaken and have to fight against arrogance, Zionism, and the siege imposed on them by some of their Arab brothers.

“The countdown for the Zionist regime has begun, and today it is rapidly going downhill on the domestic front and in its confrontation with the Palestinian intifadas [uprisings],” Nakhala underlined.

Palestinian officials and resistance groups have repeatedly voiced concerns over the ‘Israeli’ regime’s plot to divide al-Aqsa into Jewish and Muslim sections or set visiting times.

The Zionist occupation forces have repeatedly attacked Palestinian worshippers at the site since early April, with the onset of the holy month of Ramadan which coincided with the Jewish so-called ‘Passover.’

More than 150 Palestinian worshippers were injured when ‘Israeli’ forces stormed the compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds’ Old City last week. The forces have kept up their violations on the flashpoint site besides cracking down on solidarity protests throughout the occupied West Bank.