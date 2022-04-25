Londoners Hold Quds Day March in Solidarity with Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Supporters of the Palestinian cause took part in the Quds Day march in London in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and to express their anger and disgust with the Zionist occupation regime.

According to an Iran Press reporter from London, the rally was attended by Zionist opponents from various cities, including Scotland's Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Watford, and Sheffield, as well as a large number of fasting Muslims, human rights and anti-war groups, Jewish rabbis, social activists, and pro-Palestinians.

Demonstrators held Palestinian flags on Sunday evening, pictures of children in blood because of the Zionist regime's crimes, handwritten slogans supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, and Lebanese and Iranian flags while marching from the Home Office to the Prime Minister's Office on Downing Street.

Jacob Weiss, a well-known rabbi and leader of the British-based anti-Zionist movement told Iran Press that his followers wanted the collapse of the ‘Israeli’ entity.

He noted that ‘Israel’ is a political entity that kills children and sets fire to Palestinian farms, but the Jews stand with the followers of other religions against the Zionists.

Zionist occupiers and settlers have repeatedly attacked various areas of Palestine in recent days, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in which at least 20 Palestinians were martyred and hundreds others were wounded.

As the ‘Israeli’ regime intensifies its repressive actions against the oppressed Palestinian people, protests against Tel Aviv have increased across the United States and Europe.