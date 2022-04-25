- Home
Deadly Shooting during Anti-violence Rally In Atlanta
By Staff, Agencies
Another violent weekend in metro Atlanta ended Sunday evening with a deadly shooting at a South Fulton park.
Meanwhile, an anti-violence rally was underway in the ‘Welcome All Park.’
Community leaders said more needs to be done to get a handle on growing crime in the area.
Police say they have a person of interest in custody in this case.
In downtown Atlanta, police are investigating after a body was dropped off with a gunshot wound at Grady Memorial Hospital on Sunday.
Police are still working to identify the person’s identity.
Police are still investigating a shooting from Saturday near Centennial Olympic Park that injured five teenagers. They have not said if any arrests have been made, but have beefed up patrols in the area.
Numbers from the Gun Violence Archive reveal that deaths and injuries related to gun violence amongst teens increased from 126 across Georgia in 2020 to 148 in 2021. In the four months so far this year, 59 have been reported.
