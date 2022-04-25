- Home
Ansarullah Spox: Saudi Arabia Showed Not Serious About Peace
By Staff, Agencies
Yemen's Ansarullah popular resistance movement has hit out at the Saudi-led coalition for its continued blockade of Sanaa airport in Yemen's capital in violation of a recently agreed ceasefire deal.
"The continued closure of Sanaa Airport and its refusal to allow flights agreed under the ceasefire and obstructing ships from reaching the port of al-Hudaydah proves the coalition of aggressors' blatant defiance and lack of seriousness of about peace," Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam tweeted Sunday.
The commercial flight, the first in six years, was supposed to take passengers needing medical care to the Jordanian capital of Amman.
Hours before the flight, however, national carrier Yemenia said on its Facebook page that “it has not yet received operating permits” and expressed “deep regret to the travelers for not being allowed to operate” the long-awaited flight.
The United Nations brokered the truce earlier in the month. The agreement was supposed to provide a let-up in the war that the Saudi coalition began against Yemen in 2015.
The offensive that has been seeking to restore the country's power to its former Riyadh-aligned officials, has caused the martyrdom of hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and turned the entire Yemen into the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
