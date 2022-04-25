Sayyed Nasrallah Condoles With the People of Tripoli on Their Tragedy, Urges Holding Officials Accountable

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah condoled with the people of Tripoli on the tragedy that hit North Lebanon when a ship carrying many migrants who were fleeing the economic difficulties engulfing Lebanon sank at sea.

In part of his speech during the commemoration of the Greatest Night of Revelation [Laylatul Qadr al-Kubra], His Eminence said: “We have to mention the painful and sorrowful tragedy that happened at sea off the city of Tripoli… on this great night, we ask Allah the Almighty to lay His mercy on those who lost their lives, and lay His recovery on those who were affected, and to bestow safety, health, and survival on those who are still missing.”

“We condole with our people in Tripoli and North Lebanon, we extend to them our warmest condolences, and we call on holding a rapid investigation in this incident since what is being circulated and reported is very dangerous,” the Hezbollah leader underscored.

Sayyed Nasrallah urged identifying the responsibilities and holding the officials accountable, and called on the government to stand by the affected families during their calamity.

Sayyed Nasrallah voiced Hezbollah's readiness for anything that can heal the wounds. "We are ready and we will not hesitate at all."

His Eminence also tackled the past attacks in Afghanistan by saying: “We must also remember brothers and sisters who were killed in Afghanistan, in Mazar-e-Sharif, Kunduz, and Kabul due to the brutal criminality practiced by Daesh [ISIS/ISIL].”