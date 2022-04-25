- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
French Presidential Election Results Announced
By Staff, Agencies
Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron scored 58.55% in the second round of the French presidential election, according to the Interior Ministry’s announcement following the completion of the vote count. Macron’s rival, far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen, received 41.45%.
The Constitutional Council will add up the final results in the middle of the week.
Le Pen had already conceded, but promised to continue fulfilling her obligations to the people, saying her political movement will fight hard in the parliamentary elections.
Voting ended at 8:00pm local time. The turnout was 73.07%, which is considered low for a second round of a presidential election. The only time it was lower was 1969 [68.9%].
The president of France is elected for five years, and currently, about 49 million citizens are eligible to vote. The first round was held on April 10, in which 12 candidates ran, and Macron and Le Pen took the top two spots, with Macron winning 27.84% of the vote, and Le Pen gaining 23.15%.
Comments
- Related News