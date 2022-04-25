No Script

“Israel” Shells Various Areas in Southern Lebanon

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” regime has targeted an area in southern Lebanon with heavy artillery fire.

According to Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network, the regime's military struck an area between "Majdal Zoun and the town of Zibqine" early Monday at 1:00 a.m..

Some sources said the “Israeli” entity fired as many as 23 artillery shells towards Lebanon during the assault.

The “Israeli” regime and Lebanon are technically at war due to the former's 1967-present occupation of the country's Shebaa Farms.

The hostile shelling was renewed at 3:30, when 9 shells landed in the area between Hamoul and Tayr Harfa.

Earlier on Sunday night, the “Israeli” regime claimed that a missile was fired from the Lebanese territory and landed in the vicinity of Shlomi settlement in northern occupied Palestine.

The entity launched two wars against Lebanon in the 2000s. In both cases, it was forced to retreat after suffering a humiliating defeat at the hands of Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement.

