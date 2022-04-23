No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?

How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
folder_openYemen access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Staff

Yemen’s al-Masirah network published data detailing crude oil production and revenues looted by the countries waging the aggression on Yemen, and their mercenaries, between January 2015 and March 2022.

The produced amount over the past seven years reached 129,061,000 barrels of crude oil, which are worth $7,666 US billion.

According to the data, the value of the looted crude oil over the past seven years is equal to 4,599,729,000,000 Yemeni Riyals, not to mention that this value is sufficient to pay the salaries of all Yemeni government employees in a span of seven years.

yemen SaudiArabia SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?

How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?

5 hours ago
Ansarullah Leader: Normalizing Regimes Hold Animosity toward Anyone Opposed To ‘Israel’

Ansarullah Leader: Normalizing Regimes Hold Animosity toward Anyone Opposed To ‘Israel’

3 days ago
Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen

Ansarullah: US Prolonging Aggression, Siege on Yemen

7 days ago
Saudi-led Coalition Seizes Yemen-bound Fuel Ship despite UN-brokered Ceasefire

Saudi-led Coalition Seizes Yemen-bound Fuel Ship despite UN-brokered Ceasefire

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-04-2022 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot