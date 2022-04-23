- Home
How Much Does Yemen’s Oil Looted by the Countries of Aggression Worth?
Yemen access_time 5 hours ago
Translated by Staff
Yemen’s al-Masirah network published data detailing crude oil production and revenues looted by the countries waging the aggression on Yemen, and their mercenaries, between January 2015 and March 2022.
The produced amount over the past seven years reached 129,061,000 barrels of crude oil, which are worth $7,666 US billion.
According to the data, the value of the looted crude oil over the past seven years is equal to 4,599,729,000,000 Yemeni Riyals, not to mention that this value is sufficient to pay the salaries of all Yemeni government employees in a span of seven years.
