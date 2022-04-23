No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

IRG Gen. Survives Deadly Ambush in Restive Region

IRG Gen. Survives Deadly Ambush in Restive Region
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An Islamic Revolutionary Guard [IRG] general is said to have survived a deadly attack that caused the martyrdom of a bodyguard, according to a report on Iranian state TV Saturday.

Brigadier General Hossein Almassi, a Guards commander in the restive Sistan-Baluchistan province, was traveling in a vehicle near a checkpoint in the provincial capital Zahedan when it came under fire by gunmen, Reuters reported Saturday, citing Iranian TV.

The general sustained no injuries, the report said.

The bodyguard who was slain was identified as Mahmoud Absalom, the son of a senior IRG commander in the region, according to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency [IRNA].

Authorities have arrested some suspects but did not identify them, the report added.

Sistan-Baluchistan is the site of occasional clashes between Iranian forces and various militant groups.

The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is a base for a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida and known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice.

Iranian security forces have also clashed with drug traffickers in the province, located along a major smuggling route for Afghan opium and heroin.

Iran sistan and baluchestan IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
IRG Gen. Survives Deadly Ambush in Restive Region

IRG Gen. Survives Deadly Ambush in Restive Region

6 hours ago
Iran Raps Attack on Mosque, Voices Concern over Escalation of Violence in Afghanistan

Iran Raps Attack on Mosque, Voices Concern over Escalation of Violence in Afghanistan

9 hours ago
Iran FM on Sanctions: US Admin. Should Have the Courage to Correct Past Mistakes

Iran FM on Sanctions: US Admin. Should Have the Courage to Correct Past Mistakes

10 hours ago
Iran Urges Muslim World’s Strong Message in Support of Palestine

Iran Urges Muslim World’s Strong Message in Support of Palestine

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-04-2022 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot