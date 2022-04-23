- Home
Bangladeshis, Pakistanis Hold Pro-Palestine Rallies over Al-Aqsa Attacks
By Staff, Agencies
Thousands rallied in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka on Friday to protest the ‘Israeli’ attacks on Palestinian worshippers inside al-Aqsa Mosque compound, and to voice support for Palestinians in their battle against the Zionist occupiers.
Another pro-Palestinian rally was also held Friday in Karachi, Pakistan.
Demonstrators in Dhaka protested recent violence in Sweden involving an anti-Muslim far-right group that intends to burn Muslims’ holy book, the Quran. Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group carried banners and placards reading “Sweden Police, Shame, Shame!” and “Stop Brutality in Aqsa Mosque.”
Many carried the flags of Bangladesh and Palestine during the procession. Bangladesh does not have formal diplomatic relations with Zionist occupation entity, and rather supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.
The protesters marched peacefully through the streets of Dhaka outside the country’s main Baitul Mokarram Mosque following Friday’s weekly prayers.
On Friday, the Zionist occupation police attacked several times Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third-holiest shrine, in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.
Last weekend, tensions increased in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by a far-right group, which was planning to burn a copy of the holy Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure.
