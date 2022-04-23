- Home
Blast in Afghanistan’s Kunduz Leaves Dozens of Casualties
By Staff, Agencies
At least 33 people, including children, lost their lives and 43 others sustained injuries in a bomb blast inside a mosque in the Imam Sahib district of northern Kunduz province on Friday evening, media reported.
In a post on his Twitter account, acting Government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid slammed the attack and said: “We strongly condemn this crime, wishes paradise for martyred and pray for the immediate recovery of those injured.”
On Thursday, over a dozen of worshippers lost their lives and scores sustained injuries in a bomb blast inside a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province.
The Taliban said on Friday that the mastermind behind the bomb blast against the Shia mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif who was a Daesh [Arabic for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL] member was arrested by their security forces.
Comments
