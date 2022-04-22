No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Ramadan 2022

 

  1. Home

China’s Xi Proposes Initiative on Global Security

China’s Xi Proposes Initiative on Global Security
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for a “global security initiative” that would uphold the principle of “indivisible security,” a concept endorsed by Russia.

During a video address to the annual Baoa Asia Forum, Xi said the world should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries while paying attention to the “legitimate” security concerns of all.

"We should uphold the principle of indivisibility of security, build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the building of national security on the basis of insecurity in other countries," Xi said.

In talks over Ukraine, Russia insisted that Western governments respect a 1999 agreement based on “indivisible security” – where no country can strengthen its own security at the expense of others.

China and Russia have grown increasingly close, and Beijing refuses to condemn Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, blaming the crisis on NATO’s eastward expansion.

China XiJinping

Comments

  1. Related News
China’s Xi Proposes Initiative on Global Security

China’s Xi Proposes Initiative on Global Security

one hour ago
Japan Explains Reason for Not Quitting Russian Energy

Japan Explains Reason for Not Quitting Russian Energy

one hour ago
Imran Khan Issues Ultimatum to Hold Fresh Elections in Pakistan

Imran Khan Issues Ultimatum to Hold Fresh Elections in Pakistan

2 hours ago
Iran Urges Muslim World’s Strong Message in Support of Palestine

Iran Urges Muslim World’s Strong Message in Support of Palestine

3 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-04-2022 Hour: 02:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot