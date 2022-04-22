No Script

Moscow Will ‘Respond Accordingly’ If ‘Israel’ Gives Ukraine Military Equipment – Envoy

folder_openRussia access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian Ambassador to the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories Anatoly Viktorov warned that Moscow will introduce retaliatory measures against the ‘Israeli’ entity in case the Tel Aviv regime supplies Ukraine with military equipment and aid amid the military conflict there.

“We are carefully checking this information and will respond accordingly if it is confirmed,” Viktorov told Russian state television on Thursday.

It was not clear from the Russian envoy’s remarks what such a response might entail.

The comments came a day after Zionist war minister Benny Gantz said ‘Israel’ will provide Ukraine with helmets and flak jackets.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Zionist Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi after Tel Aviv denounced Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

It came after foreign minister of the ‘Israeli’ occupying regime, Yair Lapid, accused Russia of committing “war crimes” in Ukraine, alleging that there was no “justification” for Russia’s military campaign against its western neighbor.

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-04-2022 Hour: 02:26 Beirut Timing

