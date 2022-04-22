No Script

Dozens Call To ‘Globalize Palestinian Intifada’ in March in New York

Dozens Call To 'Globalize Palestinian Intifada' in March in New York
By Staff, Agencies

Dozens of protesters gathered near the Zionist regime’s consulate in Manhattan on Wednesday in an emergency rally to support Palestinian resistance and liberation by any necessary means.

As around a dozen police officers lined up around the area, the protesters began calling to “globalize the intifada.” Tensions are high in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories, where ‘Israeli’ occupiers have been attacking Palestinian worshippers inside the holy al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds for a week so far, not to mention the violent ‘Israeli’ raids in the occupied West Bank.

Multiple activist groups organized the rally, including Within Our Lifetime, Samidoun and the Palestinian Youth Movement. Organizers refused to speak with the New York Jewish Week, calling it part of the “Zionist media.”

Israel Intifada Palestine newyork UnitedStates

