Bahraini Central Jaw Prison Detainees Are Facing Notorious Maltreatment

By Staff

The situation in Central ‘Jaw’ Prison seems to be deteriorating. The notorious prison is the place where many Bahraini political prisoners are held. According to latest updates by Salam Organization for Democracy and Human Rights, some of the detainees are being tortured and maltreated.

In further details, the organization posted on its Arabic-language Twitter account that it has received complaints from several ‘Jaw’ detainees that they has been brutally tortured and harassed after they demanded performing religious rituals during the holy month of Ramadan. Among them is Mohammad Fuad al-Iskafi, who is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the organization, other complaints confirm that detainees in Building 21 are banned from communicating with their relatives, as well as their right to sun exposure.

Prominent human rights defender Ebtisam al-Saegh pointed to that al-Iskafi was witnessed with the bruises seen on his face as two prison guards held him tight. Al-Saegh pointed to that the incident was caught on the building’s cameras.

Additionally, Rapid Response Forces raided Building 21, Jail 2, amid fears of practicing more suppression, she added.

Citing some prisoners who managed to contact sides outside the prison, al-Saegh said duty officers were cutting water supplies and preventing the detainee from having the meal they need to break their fast in the month of Ramadan.