Iran Urges Muslim World’s Strong Message in Support of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that the Muslim governments, parliaments and nations would throw their weight behind the Palestinian people and condemn the “Israeli” regime’s atrocities ahead of the International Quds Day.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad talked about the issues of mutual interest and the major regional and international developments.

The top Iranian diplomat strongly condemned the desecration of the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime, saying, “We witness crimes at the hands of Zionists on a daily basis at al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He also expressed hope that on the eve of the International Quds Day, a strong message would be sent by the Islamic governments and parliaments and all Muslim nations in defense of Palestine and the holy city of al-Quds [Jerusalem] and in condemnation of the aggression by the Zionists.

Amir Abdollahian further expressed pleasure at the continuation of cooperation at different levels between Iran and Syria and also the two countries’ emphasis on the expansion of ties.

He also welcomed the holding of the joint high commission of Iran and Syria with the aim of speeding up economic ties, especially in the private sector, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Pointing to the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, Amir Abdollahian said the exchange of messages between Iran and the US is done through the European Union.

“We have time and again reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not pay attention to excessive demands nor will it retreat from its red lines,” he underlined, adding, “The diplomatic path is working properly and we have not gone far from a good and lasting deal.”

For his part, Mekdad expressed pleasure about the excellent bilateral ties between Tehran and Damascus, voicing Syria’s readiness to hold a meeting of the joint high commission as soon as possible to expand cooperation with Iran.

The Syrian foreign minister also strongly condemned the “Israeli” regime’s crimes and its desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and appreciated the role and principled stance of the Iranian leadership, government and people in support of the Palestinian resistance.

Mekdad further noted that declaring the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the International Quds Day by Imam Khomeini resulted in the formation of a global event which is appreciated by any noble and honorable human being.

The top Syrian diplomat finally extended the greetings and congratulations of Syria’s president on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan to the Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, the president and the dear people of Iran.