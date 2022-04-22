Resistance Axis Victor in All Arenas: IRG Deputy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] for Coordination Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi hailed the triumph for the Axis of Resistance in all fields, saying the signs of US isolation and destruction of the Zionist regime have become more evident.

“The Axis of Resistance and the Islamic front are victorious in all arenas. Today, the enemy has realized the spiritual and driving force of the Islamic establishment and has backed off from its stances in most cases,” the IRG second-in-command said in a cultural event in Iran’s northern city of Rasht on Thursday.

He also noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran has turned into an undisputed power in the region and the world.

Highlighting the Islamic Republic’s anti-arrogance nature, the general pointed to the decline of the US and the ‘Israeli’ regime.

Fadavi said after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the process of isolation of the US and destruction of the Zionist regime has gained momentum.

In the same context, in remarks marking the National Army Day on April 18, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi warned the Zionist regime that even a small mistake will trigger Iran’s response at the center of that regime.

Raisi reminded the Zionist regime that Iran’s security forces are monitoring all of its activities as it is pushing for the normalization of ties with a number of regional countries.

Earlier in April, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said all Iranian military forces are ready to give a decisive and crushing response to any threat at any level in such a way that the enemies of Iran would regret taking hostile action against the Islamic establishment.