Dozens of Palestinians Injured In the Latest ‘Israeli’ Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation’s military forces raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds as worshipers gathered for dawn prayers, with medics reporting that more than forty Palestinians were injured as a result of the ‘Israeli’ violence.

Local sources reported that the Zionist troops entered in force before dawn on Friday, as thousands of worshippers gathered at the mosque for early morning prayers.

Additionally, the ‘Israeli’ soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades as worshippers barricaded themselves inside the mosque amid what appeared to be clouds of tear gas.

Palestinian media said at least 43 Palestinians were injured in the raid, at least among them one paramedic and one photojournalists were seen bleeding.

The development comes a day after as many as 30 Palestinians sustained injuries due to the continued ‘Israeli’ violent attacks against worshippers at the holy al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied al-Quds.

The occupation regime’s forces attacked the Palestinian worshipers, who had gathered for dawn prayers at the compound on Thursday.

“One person was transferred to hospital with a rubber bullet [wound] to his back,” medical sources were quoted as saying.

The ‘Israeli’ troops used rubber bullets, tear gas canisters, stun grenades, and pepper spray against the worshippers, who have been braving increasing aggression ordered by the 'Israeli' regime since the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Palestinians returned the violence by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.

In their most serious bout of aggression against the Palestinians during Ramadan, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces injured more than 150 worshipers at the compound last Saturday.

Meanwhile, a young Palestinian man has succumbed to wounds he suffered days earlier after dozens of ‘Israeli’ military forces engaged in confrontations with a group of Palestinian demonstrators in the northern part of the occupied West Bank and fired live rounds to suppress the protest.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, reported that 20-year-old Lutfi Ibrahim Labadi, a resident of the town of al-Yamun, was martyred due to serious injuries he sustained earlier in the day.

In the same respect, a spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement said the group has learned how to deal with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime, which only understands the language of force.

“Resistance groups, while increasing their readiness, are following up on the developments in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds and will not remain indifferent to the crimes of the occupiers,” Tariq Salmi said.

Salmi added, “Palestinian resistance forces are constantly improving their military capabilities as they are determined to thwart the objectives and policies of the Zionist regime.”

“‘Israeli’ occupation is the red line to the Palestinian people. Muslim nations and resistance groups will fight on until the menace is completely eradicated, and Palestinians’ historical rights are restored,” he said.

“The enemy’s threats will not stop [Palestinian] resistance groups from treading the path of struggle and martyrdom as they confront the policies of the occupiers. Such threats are a sign of the helplessness of the Zionist regime in the face of the Palestinian nation,” the spokesman added.