Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah denounced the terrorist bombing in Afghanistan’s Mazar-e-Sharif mosque and calls for immediate action to put an end to criminal cells.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the heinous terrorist bombings that targeted worshipers and innocent civilians in the Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif, leaving dozens martyred and injured.

Hezbollah sees in this attack a violation of the sanctity of the blessed month of Ramadan and of one of the houses of Allah, as well as a treacherous persistence in the loss of innocent lives, which reflects the barbarity and brutality of these murderers who are stripped of all human, moral and religious values.

The persistence of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist organization in perpetrating these heinous massacres requires immediate action from Islamic governments and effective religious authorities to condemn and isolate this deviant thought, as well as track down these terrorist cells and put an end to their criminality and corruption. It also requires the Afghan authorities to firmly confront these criminal groups, provide protection to its citizens and take the utmost measures to prevent similar incidents.

We ask Allah Almighty to have mercy on the righteous martyrs, well-being for the wounded, and security and peace for the oppressed Afghan people.