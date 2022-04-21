‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Target Worshippers By Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets

By Staff, Agencies

For the fifth day in a row, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided the holy al-Aqsa Mosque using tear gas, and rubber-coated steel bullets, in an attempt to evacuate the yards from Muslim worshippers to secure the invasion of Zionist settlers at the holy site.

‘Israeli’ occupation police used force and firepower against Palestinian worshippers, forcing some of them, including women, to go inside the building and wait for the extremist ‘Israeli’ settlers to finish their tour, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

About 30 Palestinians were injured as a result of the Zionist forces’ attacks in al-Aqsa, among them a serious injury in the head.

Crowds of settlers were allowed by the occupation’s police to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during the so-called Jewish ‘Passover’ holiday, which coincided with the holy month of Ramadan, leading to bloody violence against Palestinian worshippers over the past few days.

On Wednesday, more than 1,000 Zionist settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque, provoking more tensions, as the top preacher of the mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, warned the Tel Aviv regime that such repeated storming of the holy site is “playing with fire.”

From Gaza, Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced the repeated incursions by ‘Israeli’ settlers, calling on the Palestinian people to continue their mobilization in al-Aqsa Mosque to protect occupied al-Quds and thwart the occupation’s malicious plans.

Hamas also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and stop its double-standard policy in dealing with our Palestinian people and their just cause with the double standards policy.

Moreover, pro-Palestine solidarity marches have been held around the world, with protesters demanding that their respective governments stop the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression against Palestinians.

Back in May last year, frequent acts of violence against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque led to an 11-day war between Palestinian resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip and the Israeli regime, during which at least 260 Palestinians, including 66 children, were martyred by ‘Israeli’ fire.