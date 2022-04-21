The Game Changing Battle: Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Mohammad Sleem

Beirut – With Palestinians marking the holy month of Ramadan, tensions rise in al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Qud’s [Jerusalem], as “Israeli” soldiers raided the holy site in a barbaric attitude against peaceful Palestinians who were performing daily prayers.

Nothing is worse than the scene of an occupying soldier hammering a Palestinian man with a baton in front of his son. As the father was trying to hide the pain, the son had to run away with a terrible memory engraved in his mind.

Zionist soldiers arrested dozens of worshipers, targeting young men and women. The elderly were not spared; they were stone-heartedly beaten. As a result, more than 400 Palestinians had been arrested and 152 others injured during the raids.

Though, Palestinians have not been sitting lazily. They have launched several lone-wolf operations against the “Israeli” occupation regime, army and police.

On the other hand, resistance groups in Gaza delivered stern warnings to the “Israeli” entity and called for general mobilization against the violence on al-Aqsa.

To turn words into actions, the Palestinian resistance on Monday [April 18] fired several rockets on “Israeli” settlements from Gaza. The “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] responded by launching several raids targeting the strip.

A new deterrence equation

The latest development in the Palestinian arena between the “Israeli” entity and the resistance groups was a game changer.

To begin with, it was the Palestinian resistance who took the first step in the confrontation. They launched a rocket attack in response to the entity’s crimes at the al-Aqsa Mosque. It is worth mentioning that this measure on behalf of the Palestinian side was first of its kind in the sense that it is usually the IOF who always strikes first.

Secondly, the most recent twist to the long-standing narrative is the Resistance’s response to the “Israeli” raids on the Gaza Strip. It was the first Palestinian military response of its kind to take place. The resistance groups used the newly released "Strela-2" air defense system to target an “Israeli” aircraft, revealing a new deterrence equation with the Zionist entity. This is a huge turning point in the “Israeli”-Palestinian battle as the most effective weapon in the hands of the entity will be at high risk of failure to deter Palestinian missiles.

Accordingly, the Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in the Muslim world. Any escalation from the “Israeli” regime against the Holy Mosque might lead to a new level of response from the resistance groups in Gaza, and maybe it will lead to a scenario where the whole Axis of Resistance be present in a battle that will change the face of history.

During their long-lasting battle with the “Israeli” apartheid entity, Palestinians have always assured that the Zionist regime may countlessly trespass al-Aqsa Mosque, but this will never stop them from working to achieve a belief that someday the Holy Mosque will be liberated from its oppressors.