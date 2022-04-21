Iran’s Nuclear Chief: Talks on Technical Issues in Vienna Finalized

By Staff, Agencies

The head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami announced that “All discussions relating to technical subjects in the Vienna talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal have been concluded,” noting that “only political issues have remained to be resolved.”

In an interview with ICANA on Wednesday, Eslami unveiled that “The technical subjects and discussions in the Vienna talks have been concluded. The technical talks have been held and only the political subjects are outstanding, which relate to the Foreign Ministry.”

He further stated that “Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] have managed to regulate their interaction in accordance with the Safeguards Agreement rules.”

On the previous reports from the IAEA about Iran’s nuclear activities, Eslami said some of them were based on the accusations raised by the Zionist entity and anti-Iranian groups which have always sought to create chaos. “However, we’re pursuing our routine relations with the IAEA,” he assured.

In parallel, the top official also asserted that the Iranian nuclear sites and centers that were damaged in recent years have been repaired and their activities, in the qualitative and quantitative terms, are currently in progress in compliance with the Iranian Parliament’s ‘Strategic Action’ on lifting the sanctions and safeguarding national interests.

He further said that Iran’s heavy water reactor in Arak is also active.