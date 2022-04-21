Iran Blames Global Inaction, Silence for Intensified ‘Israeli’ Raids, Urges Action In Support Of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian lashed out at the double standards and silence of certain governments and international circles that have emboldened the apartheid regime of ‘Israel’ to intensify its acts of aggression against the Palestinians and violate their rights.

In separate letters to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Brahim Taha and foreign ministers of Muslim countries on Wednesday, Amir Abdollahian expressed his deep concern over the Tel Aviv regime’s raids at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the flare-up in attacks against the Palestinians during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The top Iranian diplomat said that any violation of the holy places revered by Muslims as well as lacerating their feelings were rejected and unacceptable.

Tensions have flared in recent days after ‘Israeli’ occupation police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

At least 170 Palestinians have been wounded and hundreds of others arrested since the Zionist regime forces launched incursions into the mosque compound for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

At the same time, hundreds of Palestinians have protested the Zionist forces’ breaking into al-Aqsa Mosque, chanting slogans and calling for Arab and international support for al-Aqsa Mosque worshippers and those in the occupied territories facing intensified ‘Israeli’ violence against Palestinians.

In his letters, Amir Abdollahian said the recent ‘Israeli’ aggression clearly attests to the regime’s policy to alter the identity of al-Quds.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran ….in accordance with the international law …has put unwavering support for the liberation fight and resistance of the Palestinian people aimed at the full realization of their human rights among the planks of its foreign policy,” he added, condemning the occupation regime’s violations in the strongest terms.

He also called for immediate and firm action of the international community and the UN, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to support the Palestinians and urged the UN to immediately address the recent developments in the occupied territories.

The establishment of lasting and fair peace in the region is possible only if the occupation of Palestine ends, Palestinian refugees return to their homeland and an independent Palestinian state is established with al-Quds as its capital, the letter concluded.