Iran: Three Mossad Spies Captured in Southeastern Province
10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry forces announced the arrest of three spies working for the Zionist entity’s Mossad spy agency in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.
In its statement on Wednesday, the ministry revealed that “The spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents.”
It further underlined that the trio had been arrested upon a judicial order, without specifying their nationalities.
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in July arrested a network of Mossad agents at the western borders, confiscating a large cache of weapons and ammunition that they were planning to use to provoke riots and terror inside the country.
