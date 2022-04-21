No Script

Haniya to “Israel”: We’re at the Beginning of the Battle, You’ll Be Defeated 

folder_openPalestine access_time 11 hours ago
Translated by Staff

The Leader of Hamas Resistance group Ismail Haniya warned the Zionist entity that “we are still at the beginning of the battle.”

“As we defeated the so-called ‘Flag March’, we will defeat the policy of invading [al-Aqsa],” Haniya added, affirming that “The actions of the ‘Israeli” settlers will push the strategic dimensions of the conflict to the front.”

Haniya further mentioned that “The ‘Israeli’ riot in al-Aqsa will shorten the life of the occupier that will be expelled from the land of Palestine.”

To the “Israeli” entity, Hamas Leader sent a sounding message: “If you think that storming the holy al-Aqsa Mosque will alter the mosque's Islamic Identity, then you are delusional.”

“Our people as well as the worshippers in al-Aqsa represent the first line of defense that will remain steadfast,” he concluded.

Comments

