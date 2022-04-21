“Israel” Fears 1948 Palestinians May Join Anti-Occupation Movement

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s military institutions are afraid that Palestinian in the 1948 occupied territories might take part in any confrontation with Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip as happened in May last year, veteran “Israeli” military analyst Yoav Limor said on Tuesday.

Writing in “Israel” Hayom, Limor reported "warnings" of senior “Israeli” security officials that the “Israeli” army "response" to such a scenario "is absolutely not enough" although the “Israeli” army and police "have taken many measures."

The popular uprising of Palestinian in the 1948 occupied territories during last year's “Israeli” offensive on Gaza triggered, according to Limor, a "red light" for the “Israeli” security institution that the cities with many 1948 Palestinians would rise up.

According to the security evaluations, the next confrontation "will witness wide-scale violence" that would be larger than what happened in May 2021.

Meanwhile, Limor expected that any war with Lebanon's Hezbollah would witness thousands of rockets launched towards the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories every day.

This would cause chaos and many Palestinian in the 1948 occupied territories would seize the opportunity to destabilize the security and this would hinder the movement of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] across the occupied territories.

Limor said senior officials have warned that “Israeli” police would not be able to maintain the routine daily deterrence during such emergencies.

He warned that the most horrific scenario would be armed battles between Palestinian in the 1948 occupied territories and “Israeli” settlers.