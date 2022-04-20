Iran’s Army Unveils Domestically Developed Super Heavy Tank Transporter

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army has unveiled a new super heavy tank transporter, among other achievements, designed and developed by Iranian experts.

The notable military achievement, dubbed Kian 600+, which was showcased during a ceremony on Wednesday, is capable of carrying armored vehicles at once and can reduce the wear and tear on tracks and the other components of the powertrains of tracked vehicles.

Additionally, upgraded 100-ton and 60-ton special-duty trucks, a mobile medical unit fitted with laboratory, operating room, medical imaging equipment for radiography and intensive care unit [ICU], in addition to an armored ambulance capable of carrying six casualties at once were put on display.

The ceremony in Tehran was attended by Chief Commander of the Iranian’s Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Second-in-Command of the Iranian’s Army Mohammad Hossein Dadras, Deputy Chief of Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari and a number of other high-ranking military officials.

On Monday, different units of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army unveiled a number of new drones and homegrown missiles in a parade marking the National Army Day.

One of the major achievements put on display during the parade was the new generation of Ababil multirole tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, named Ababil-5.

The new nosecone design of the drone suggests improved aerodynamic efficiency and reduced radar cross-section.

A new suicide drone also joined the Iranian Army’s fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles. The homegrown aircraft, dubbed Omid [Hope], is reportedly propelled by a powerful piston engine. The delta-wing Iranian drone could be flown from both ground and offshore launchers.

The Army also unveiled surface-to-surface Fath 360 and Labeik missiles as well as Dezful and Majid air defense systems.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made substantial headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.