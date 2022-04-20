UAE Cancels Participation in Flyover Due to ’Israeli’ Violence in Al-Aqsa

By Staff, Agencies

Emirati airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has canceled its participation in the “Israeli” entity’s flyover this year, amid Arab condemnation of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque violence, according to the entity's “Israel” Pilot's Association.

It tweeted that it had "received a message today from #WizzairAbuDhabi that it will not be able to participate in the flight in the “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories.

The announcement was made shortly after the announcement of the summoning of the “Israeli” entity's ambassador to Abu Dhabi for a conversation at the Foreign Ministry in the United Arab Emirates.

"We are sorry for this decision," it explained.

Etihad Airways, also of the UAE, made a similar announcement.

UAE's participation in the flyover had been intended to heighten the increased cooperation between both regimes, which had normalized ties in 2020 under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

The announcements came as the UAE Foreign Ministry summoned the “Israeli” entity’s ambassador Amir Hayek over police actions against Palestinian rioters in the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hayek, who is the entity’s first ambassador to the UAE arrived there in October of last year and this is the first time he has been summoned. He met Tuesday with Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday similarly spoke with the entity’s Deputy Ambassador Sami Abu Janeb on the same issue.

On Tuesday Al Hashimy told Hayek that full protection must be given to Palestinian worshipers in al-Haram al-Sharif.

She asked the “Israeli” entity’s regime to preserve the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque and "expressed concern over the escalation of tension that threatens stability and security in the region," according to her office.

Al Hashimy underscored the importance of respecting Jordan's custodial role in al-Haram al-Sharif. She spoke of the need to resume whtat she called a "peace process" for the "establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem [al-Quds] as its capital in accordance with legitimate international resolutions and the ‘Arab Peace’ Initiative."

The UAE, like Jordan, has been concerned that the entity is disrupting the status quo in the al-Haram al-Sharif.