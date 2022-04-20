Ansarullah Leader: Normalizing Regimes Hold Animosity toward Anyone Opposed To ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said the United Arab Emirates [UAE], Bahrain and Saudi Arabia hold animosity toward anyone hostile to the ‘Israeli’ entity, stressing that the trio do not want peace and stability for the Muslim world and are fostering seditious plots instead.

“Bahrain’s Al Khalifah and the UAE’s Al Nahyan regimes in addition to the House of Saud have normalized relations with ‘Israel’ in the fake name of regional peace and stability. They believe there would be no problem in playing subservient roles for Washington and Tel Aviv, at the same time as looking savage in the face of others,” Sayyed al-Houthi said on Tuesday evening.

“These countries are oppressors. They do not want peace and stability for the Muslim world but are indeed responsible for sowing the seeds of sedition through their money, media campaigns and political influence,” the Ansarullah leader underscored.

He said the normalizing regimes in the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have shown their hostility toward anyone who is hostile to ‘Israel’, including the Yemeni nation, arguing that those regimes refer to Palestinian resistance fighters as ‘terrorists’ in their media outlets.

The Ansarullah leader also pointed to the latest wave of ‘Israeli’ violence against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

“The frequent attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque and its worshipers show the ‘Israeli’ enmity with Islam and its sanctities,” Sayyed al-Houthi said, noting that the UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia are justifying their mercenary roles in the name of peace.

“Enemies want to weaken and force the Muslim world to surrender. They employ sanctions and tyrannical methods for such an objective. They seek to sap the morale of Muslims and leave them with a feeling of despair and complete defeat,” he said.

“Once Muslim nations boost their willpower, seriousness and sense of responsibility, enemies feel frustrated and toothless and have no option but to make concessions,” Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted.

“The great Yemeni nation has demonstrated serious resistance in the face of the Saudi-led coalition’s despicable crimes ever since the military aggression and cruel siege began [in March 2015]. Enemies, faced with Yemenis’ infinite patience, have reached a dead end. The whole world has realized such a fact, and it is now the talk of the town,” the Ansarullah leader explained.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The objective was to bring back to power the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabboh Mansour Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well short of all of its goals, despite killing hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.