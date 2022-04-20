No Script

US Dispatching Lower-level Diplomats to Middle East After Blinken Fails to ’Defuse Tensions’

By Staff, Agencies

The US State Department is sending two senior diplomats to the region in an attempt to calm tensions, ‘Israeli’ Walla news reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Yael Lempert, acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, and Hady Amr, deputy assistant secretary for ‘Israeli’ and Palestinian affairs, are expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday, Walla’s report added.

The lower-level American officials will meet with officials in occupied al-Quds, Ramallah, Amman and Cairo, according to the report.

An official familiar with the matter confirmed the news of the reported trip to The Times of ‘Israel.’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who failed during his trip to the region last year to help defuse similar tensions after they had already snowballed into all-out war, decided on sending the lower-level delegation, Walla explained.

In a related context, Blinken spoke to leaders and top diplomats in occupied al-Quds, Ramallah and Amman Tuesday.

