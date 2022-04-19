Taliban Assures Iran of Security of Diplomatic Sites in Afghanistan

By Staff, Agencies

The acting minister of foreign affairs of the Taliban expressed regret at the recent incidents in which the Iranian embassy in Kabul and its consulate general in Herat were targeted, giving an assurance that the security of Iran’s diplomatic missions will be protected.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and the acting head of Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry, Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussed issues of mutual interest.

Expressing deep regret over the recent events and the attacks on Iran’s diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat, Muttaqi reassured Amir Abdollahian about providing full security for Iranian diplomatic missions, diplomats and staffers in Afghanistan.

Amir Abdollahian underlined in the telephone conversation that several million Afghan sisters and brothers have been Iran’s guests for over 40 years and they have access to necessary and appropriate facilities.

The Iranian foreign minister voiced regret that the negative, targeted and false propaganda on some social media by the enemies and opponents of good relations between the two neighboring countries of Iran and Afghanistan may have caused some disturbing events, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Amir Abdollahian also referred to his talks with the Afghan side earlier this month on the sidelines of the conference of the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors in the Chinese town of Tunxi.

He stressed that Iran has a positive and constructive view of Afghanistan and the exchange of delegations for bilateral cooperation, dispatching humanitarian aid, and keeping its diplomatic missions open to serve Afghan people, were all in line with this policy.

Amir Abdollahian said it is obvious that Iran expects the other side to cooperate sufficiently and seriously in providing full security for diplomatic missions and diplomats of Iran, controlling the borders and preventing illegal migrants from crossing the border, and also fulfilling its commitments under binding bilateral agreements, including those with regard to Iran’s water rights and border waters.

The Iranian foreign minister further welcomed the interim Afghan government’s decision to ban cultivation of narcotics in the country and declared Iran’s readiness to work with Afghanistan to develop substitute cultivation. Amir Abdollahian also expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan would resolve the problem of drug trafficking.

Muttaqi, for his part, appreciated the Iranian government and people for their hospitality and offering lots of services to the Afghan people in hard times.

He underlined Afghanistan’s determination to expand relations and cooperation with Iran in line with the interests of the two Muslim neighbors.

Muttaqi also gave assurances that the interim government of Afghanistan will spare no effort to dispel the concerns of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He also spoke of Iran’s water rights, welcomed Iran’s decision to send a specialized delegation to Afghanistan for this purpose, and reaffirmed Afghanistan’s seriousness in its fight against narcotics.