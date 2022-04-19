- Home
Palestinian Anti-Air Defenses Confront “Israeli” Warplanes Over Gaza Strip
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” warplanes have launched airstrikes on the city of Khan Yunis in southern besieged Gaza Strip after violent raids by the entity’s forces across the occupied West Bank during the holy month of Ramadan.
The Palestinian Ma'an news agency said “Israeli” jets fired three missiles at the al-Qadisiyah district early Tuesday. The aircraft, however, had to leave after being confronted by anti-air defenses of the Hamas movement.
"Our air defenses confronted the occupation's aircraft with surface-to-air missiles at exactly 01:35 this morning," Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the resistance movement, said in a statement.
The Palestinian Shehab news agency shared on its Twitter account video clips showing the moment “Israeli” jets were targeted.
“Israeli” authorities said Tuesday’s airstrikes were conducted in response to a rocket fired into the occupied territories from the besieged Gaza strip.
Late Monday, the “Israeli” military said sirens sounded in areas near the fence erected by the entity to separate Gaza from the occupied territories.
The military later claimed that its Iron Dome missile systems had intercepted a projectile fired from the Gaza Strip towards the “Israeli” entity.
The developments come amid a rise in violent attacks by “Israeli” troops and settlers across the Palestinian territories since the beginning of Ramadan.
