Hezbollah Condemns Holy Quran Burning by Extremists in Sweden

Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement in which it strongly condemned the burning of copies of the Noble Quran by some extremists in Sweden.

Hezbollah further slammed the blatant attack on the faith of Muslims, considering it a deliberate humiliation of their religion, and a serious transgression against the holy book that cannot be tolerated or ignored. In parallel, Hezbollah viewed this attack as a repetition of the previous appalling attempts and disgraceful drawings that targeted Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

Meanwhile, Hezbollah urged the Swedish authorities to criminalize the perpetrators and impose the most severe measures against them to prevent the recurrence of such reprehensible incidents. Hezbollah also called for drawing inspiration from the lofty humanitarian principles stated in the Holy Quran, which encourage dialogue, tolerance and acceptance of the other.

In response, Hezbollah underlined that this dangerous act must be faced by the widest campaign of denunciation and condemnation from the entire Islamic nation, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, religious authorities, supreme Islamic bodies, religious scholars, parties, political forces as well as all international and human rights organizations.

