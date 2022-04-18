Iran: Arrangements to Unfreeze Our Funds None of US Business

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, shrugged off the White House’ meddling comments about Iran’s access to its export incomes.

Khatibzadeh further stressed that the agreements reached about the release of Iran’s assets frozen abroad are none of Washington’s business.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, the Iranian official underlined that the plans to release the funds and repatriate the money earned from the export of Iranian goods and services have nothing to do with any third country.

“The fact that the US is attempting to interfere in every single issue relating to Iran reveals how fake the Biden administration’s claims are,” he added, noting that “What we are doing is within the framework of the Iranian people’s definite interests. We are trying to repatriate the money from whatever we export, as we have done so far.”

The spokesman said a foreign delegation paid a visit to Iran recently and agreements were reached on the release of part of Iran’s financial resources. “It is neither the US’ business, nor will we allow the US to interfere in its details.”

His comments came after US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said US partners have not released any blocked funds to Iran, nor has Washington authorized or approved any such funds to Iran.